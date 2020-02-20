MANILA, Philippines – It's finally happening – Japan's MOS Burger is opening its first-ever branch in the Philippines on Thursday, February 27. The first store is located on the second level of Robinsons Galleria, Ortigas Center.

The branch will be open from 10 am to 10 pm every day.

MOS' two-day pop-up store from January 15-16 saw lines of customers hankering for MOS' Cheeseburger and Yakiniku Rice Burger. However, it's first stand-alone restaurant will be serving up way more classics on the menu, like their Wagyu Burger, Seafood Tempura Rice Burger, and the Natsumi Yakiniku, MOS' lettuce wrap burger, among many others.

On its opening day, MOS Burger will be giving out exclusive gifts to the first 50 customers, as well as surprises to dine-in customers at every hour of that day.

MOS Burger Philippines is a joint venture formed in 2019 by MOS Food Services Inc. of Japan and Tokyo Coffee Holdings of entrepreneur Hubert Young, the man behind the UCC's food and coffee chain.

MOS Burger will be opening in 6 more locations in 2020. (READ: LIST: Where Japan's MOS Burger will open around Metro Manila) We're also told that MOS plans to expand outside of Metro Manila, with its goal to have MOS Burger branches across the Philippines in 5 to 10 years.

MOS Burger currently has over 1,300 stores in Japan, with more than 300 overseas.

Do keep posted, because the complete Philippine menu of MOS Burger will be on its way to you real soon! – Rappler.com