LOOK: Starbucks Philippines' Cherry Blossom merch collection is a sakura dream
MANILA, Philippines – Cherry blossom season is in full swing at Starbucks Philippines. Aside from launching its newest sakura-inspired Peach Blossom beverages, the coffee chain also released a collection of beautiful Cherry Blossom merchandise any pastel-lover would swoon for.
Water bottles, tumblers, mugs, and even French presses are designed to mimic the dreamy pastel pink and lilac hues of sakura season – from falling blossoms over rivers, trees in full bloom, to spring landscapes.
Starbucks' Cherry Blossom collection has been available in all stores since Tuesday, February 18. Here's what you can cop on your next visit – prices included.
Pink Blossom Trees Over Lake Mug (12oz) - P1,150
Spring Pink Press - P2,150
Pink and Purple Blossom Mug (14oz) - P995
Sakura Breeze Fun Cold Cup (16oz) - P795
Starbucks x Bodum Press - P1,375
Pink Falling Blossom Tumbler (12oz) - P845
Pink and Purple Floating Sakura Landscape (16oz) - P895
Pink with Blossom Coaster Mug (3oz) - P895
Sakura Blossom Tumbler (16oz) - P1,475
Floating Sakura Blossom Tumbler (12oz) - P1,195
Pink and Purple Floating Sakura Landscape Cold Cup (24oz) - P895
Sakura Blossom Tumbler Cold Cup (20oz) - P1,295
Boat Blossoms Water Bottle (25oz) - P695
Purple Floating Blossoms Water Bottle (12oz) - P995
Floating Sakura Blossom Trees Water Bottle (14oz) - P795
Purple Blossom Landscape Tumbler (16oz) - P1,475
– Rappler.com