MANILA, Philippines – Cherry blossom season is in full swing at Starbucks Philippines. Aside from launching its newest sakura-inspired Peach Blossom beverages, the coffee chain also released a collection of beautiful Cherry Blossom merchandise any pastel-lover would swoon for.

Water bottles, tumblers, mugs, and even French presses are designed to mimic the dreamy pastel pink and lilac hues of sakura season – from falling blossoms over rivers, trees in full bloom, to spring landscapes.

Starbucks' Cherry Blossom collection has been available in all stores since Tuesday, February 18. Here's what you can cop on your next visit – prices included.

Pink Blossom Trees Over Lake Mug (12oz) - P1,150

Spring Pink Press - P2,150

Pink and Purple Blossom Mug (14oz) - P995

Sakura Breeze Fun Cold Cup (16oz) - P795

Starbucks x Bodum Press - P1,375

Pink Falling Blossom Tumbler (12oz) - P845

Pink and Purple Floating Sakura Landscape (16oz) - P895

Pink with Blossom Coaster Mug (3oz) - P895

Sakura Blossom Tumbler (16oz) - P1,475

Floating Sakura Blossom Tumbler (12oz) - P1,195

Pink and Purple Floating Sakura Landscape Cold Cup (24oz) - P895

Sakura Blossom Tumbler Cold Cup (20oz) - P1,295

Boat Blossoms Water Bottle (25oz) - P695

Purple Floating Blossoms Water Bottle (12oz) - P995

Floating Sakura Blossom Trees Water Bottle (14oz) - P795

Purple Blossom Landscape Tumbler (16oz) - P1,475

– Rappler.com