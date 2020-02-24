LOOK: McDo Shakes are available for a limited time only
MANILA, Philippines – McDonald’s Philippines released a new special menu item, McDo Shakes, on Friday, February 21. The beverage is available for a limited period only and only at select location.
The "creamy, milky" beverages are available in Strawberry and Chocolate flavors, and can be found in specific branches only.
The McDo shakes come in regular size (P69) and medium (P89). You can also add it on to any value meal for P45.
Here are the participating McDonald's branches:
- Blumentritt branch
- Newport
- Forbes Town
- Tandang Sora
- Maypajo Mabini
- Evangelista
- Shangri-La Plaza
- Pioneer Reliance
- Tomas Morato
- Marcos Alvarez
- Jackman
- SM San Lazaro
- Venice Grand Central
- Juan Luna Manila
- QH Novaliches
- SM Sucat
- San Francisco Del Monte
- UP Town Center
- Eastwood
- Fort Bonifacio, 32nd St BGC
– Rappler.com