MANILA, Philippines – McDonald’s Philippines released a new special menu item, McDo Shakes, on Friday, February 21. The beverage is available for a limited period only and only at select location.

The "creamy, milky" beverages are available in Strawberry and Chocolate flavors, and can be found in specific branches only.

The McDo shakes come in regular size (P69) and medium (P89). You can also add it on to any value meal for P45.

Here are the participating McDonald's branches:

Blumentritt branch

Newport

Forbes Town

Tandang Sora

Maypajo Mabini

Evangelista

Shangri-La Plaza

Pioneer Reliance

Tomas Morato

Marcos Alvarez

Jackman

SM San Lazaro

Venice Grand Central

Juan Luna Manila

QH Novaliches

SM Sucat

San Francisco Del Monte

UP Town Center

Eastwood

Fort Bonifacio, 32nd St BGC

– Rappler.com