MANILA, Philippines – We didn't think it was possible, but Tiger Sugar Philippines has figured out a way to make their signature Brown Sugar Boba drink even sweeter – with Milo powder on top.

The Taiwanese milk tea chain's new Brown Sugar Boba with Milo drink (P160) combines caramel-like brown sugar syrup with fresh cream, a black tea base, chewy tapioca pearls, and a scoop of the chocolate-malt powder.

Tiger Sugar's Brown Sugar Boba with Milo drink has been available since Friday, February 21 in all branches nationwide, and will be sold until supplies last. – Rappler.com