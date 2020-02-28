MANILA, Philippines – "Kind of" in the middle of the North and South (the internet is still debating) is Pasig City, a booming district of offices, residential areas, restaurants, and neighborhood malls – with one of them being Estancia Mall at Capitol Commons.

It was completed in 2014, but Estancia Mall continues to expand – it opened a new East Wing in November 2019, drawing in larger crowds of varying tastebuds and different agendas.

So whether you're on your own, treating the family, or bonding with the barkada, here are a few restos you can find around Estancia Mall – fit for almost every craving imaginable!

If it's time to study, work, or catch up with a friend over a good cup of coffee:

Starbucks Reserve

Estancia Mall is now host to a Starbucks Reserve branch at the East Wing, Starbucks' 400th store in the country. (READ: LOOK: Starbucks' 400th PH store in Estancia Mall)

Its warm ambiance is ideal for remote work, initimate catch-up with friends, or for a solo reading session over coffee – whether that be a regular Starbucks coffee or a Reserve-exclusive single-origin blend is up to you.

Tim Hortons

At the North Wing of Estancia Mall is Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain known for their "double-doubles," Timbits donuts, fresh coffee, sandwiches, and pastries.

As with most cafés, feel free to quietly work on your laptop here (there are sockets), chat with friends at a friendly decibel (there's enough space), or enjoy a quick merienda on your own (we heard they've got Cheesecake Factory slices now).

When you're in dire need of sum dimsum and dumplings:

Shi Lin

At the South Wing there's authentic Taiwanese resto Shi Lin, a go-to for Asian cuisine.

What to expect: Xiao Long Bao (Hello Truffle and Pork or Crab Fat and Pork), crispy wontons, dumplings, hakaw, steamed buns, noodles, congee, fried rice with chicken, meat and veggie dishes.

Tuan Tuan

Tuan Tuan isn't open at the East Wing yet, but we're excited – the French style-inspired Chinese brasserie serves up an extensive range of Asian favorites, like congee, radish cakes, pork buns, dimsum, dumplings, laksa, curry, noodle soups, and milk tea.

If you've been dying to try fluffy, Japanese pancakes:

Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory

The Japanese milk brand's first-ever café can be found in Ayala Malls Manila Bay and at Estancia Mall's East Wing – must-try jiggly soufflé pancakes and milk pies included! (READ: Menu, prices: Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory cafe in Manila)

Aside from Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory's signature pastries and Cow Cow Ice soft-serve, the resto also serves up Philippine-exclusive, Japanese-inspired savory mains, pastas, and sandwiches.

When Hawker-style Singaporean/Malaysian fare is your calling:

Roti Shop

For street-inspired Asian eats – satay skewers, roti prata, curry, daal, and the rest of the works – the casual and colorful Roti Shop found at the East Wing can probably satiate those cravings of yours, at relatively reasonable prices.

The menu is quite extensive – there's Murtabak, the Asian version of a quesadilla using roti, noodle dishes (Mee Goreng, Laksa), Nasi Lemak, Beef Rendang, Tofu Peanut Salad, Hainanese Chicken Rice, you name it – and vegetarian options, too.

Banana Leaf

The South Wing's Banana Leaf is already quite a household name on its own, thanks to its range of modern Malaysian, Singaporean, Thai, Indian, Vietnamese, and Indonesian food on the menu since 2001.

Key dishes in popular Southeast Asian cuisine can be found here – roti, curry, pomelo/green mango salads, tom yum soup, laksa, fresh spring rolls, samosas, meat, seafood, veggie dishes, fried rice, noodles, and even sticky rice with mango.

For Vietnamese cuisine, there's also Ba Noi's at the South Wing and Pho Hoa set to open at the East Wing.

Hello, is it Japanese you're looking for?

CoCo Ichibanya

Japanese curry house CoCo Ichibanya is located at the South Wing, and continues to be a reliable go-to for seafood, meat, and vegetable curry cravings (mine included).

Have that rich, silky flavorful sauce with breaded pork, chicken, seafood, kimchi, or even with a fluffy omelette at any spice level you want, with how ever much rice you need. Also on the menu: salads, chicken, fries, naan, gratin, and udon.

Botejyu

For other traditional Japanese favorites, there's also the newly-opened Botejyu at the East Wing, the Osaka-based restaurant of okosoba, okonomiyaki, takoyaki, ramen, and teppanyaki dishes.

You can find pretty much everything else here – there's tempura, sushi rolls, curry, karaage, yakiniku, sukiyaki, donburi, and yakisoba.

Milk tea pa more?

There's no need to elaborate further, since we're sure you already know your usual orders – for your daily dose of milk tea and pearls, Estancia Mall's got that down pat.

Popular milk tea chains such as Serenitea can be found at the South Wing, Gong Cha is about to open at the East Wing, Macao Imperial Tea is open at Unimart (right beside Estancia Mall), and the new Taiwanese OneZo Tapioca store at the East Wing is worth a check-out, too. There's also Black Scoop at the North Wing!

If there's still room for dessert (which there always is)...

Cara Mia Gelato

Dessert shop Cara Mia is an open kiosk/mini-cafe found at the North Wing, complete with an appetizing ref display of freshly-made gelato of several flavors.

Gelato sandwiches (made with sansrival) and cakes are also available here, as well as fresh coffee and other desserts.

Papa Diddi's

Local sorbetero shop Papa Diddi's is set to open at the East Wing, and we're just patiently waiting for their carabao's milk-based ice cream flavors to arrive soon.

Scout's Honor

The craft cookie shop is also slated for an East Wing opening, much to sweet tooths' excitement – that means cookie skillets, customized freshly-baked cookies, cookie ala mode, chocolate chip cookie sandwiches, flavored milk, Cub Scout cookies, milkshakes, ice cream, and more!

Paper Moon

If you're a fan of airy crepe cakes, there's also a Paper Moon branch at the East Wing, the cake boutique known for Tokyo's signature Mille Crepe, along with other cakes and coffee beverages.

Other sweet treats include macarons, strawberry shortcake, choux, chiffon cakes, cheesecakes, milk tea, among others.

If carbs are what your body (and soul) need at the moment:

Motorino

Founded in New York, Motorino Pizzeria Napoletana at the South Wing highlights traditional Italian pizza, and is hailed for their premium ingredients and brick-oven baking style.

You can't go wrong with freshly-baked, thin, crisp pizza – fresh tomato or white sauce slathered on top, with quality cheese and the meat, seafood or vegetable toppings of your choice.

Sbarro

If it's more "fast-food style," casual Italian that you're looking for, Sbarro will be opening at the East Wing.

You know what to expect – Sbarro's Chicaco deep-dish pizzas, New York four-cheese slices, baked ziti, spinach or all-meat lasagna, garlic bread, roast chicken, stromboli, and a whole lot of other saucy, cheesy fare.

If all you want is no-fail lutong bahay fare

Paige's Kitchenette

Paige's Kitchenette is your typical turo-turo carinderia set-up – an affordable secret you won't know about unless you pass by Unimart's basement parking lot.

This small canteen covers all the basics of a home-cooked meal: meaty ulam, a veggie side dish, rice, dessert, soup, and refreshments, with prices well under a P100.

There's also another canteen at North Wing's Parking Level 1.

Other restaurants worth a shout-out:

Alba Restaurante Español (North Wing)

James & Daughters by Le Jardin (East Wing)

UCC Coffee (South Wing)

Pepper Lunch (South Wing)

Mary Grace (North Wing)

Cafe Mediterrenean (South Wing)

Ccoochi Ccochi Korean BBQ (North Wing)

We'll be updating this list as more establishments pop up!

Estancia Mall is located at Capitol Commons, Meralco Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig. The mall is open from 11 am to 9 pm from Mondays to Thursdays, and from 10 am to 10 pm on Fridays to Sundays. – Rappler.com