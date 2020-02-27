MANILA, Philippines – They say Japanese burger chain MOS Burger is a must-try. So why not head over to Robinsons Galleria for your long-awaited burger fix?

Japan's MOS Burger opened its first-ever Metro Manila branch on Thursday, February 27 – one of many other branches opening around the Metro this year. (READ: LIST: Where Japan's MOS Burger will open around Metro Manila)

Open from 10 am to 10 pm everyday on the mall's second level, the "fast casual" restaurant is most known for their Japanese-style cheeseburgers, rice burgers, and lettuce burgers which are made-to-order – meaning they're extra fresh – and their competitive prices.

What can diners expect from MOS' first Philippine branch? Here we have a few of MOS' star burgers, plus the rest of the menu!

MOS Cheeseburger (P149)

The MOS Cheeseburger in all its saucy, beefy glory is a constant best-seller in both Japan and in their stores overseas, so it was only fair to bring it here as well.

MOS' Cheeseburger's fluffy buns sandwich a fairly juicy beef patty, fresh tomatoes, diced onions, a slice of almost-melted cheese, and MOS' "special meat sauce," which resembles (both in taste, look, and feel) a sweet bolognese, or even Pinoy-style spaghetti.

Yakiniku Rice Burger (P169)

And of course, it was only right to bring MOS' classic rice burgers to town, because really – Filipinos? No rice? Nice try.

MOS' Yakiniku Rice Burger features tender strips of marinated, savory yakiniku beef in between fresh lettuce, diced onions, and two firm, soy-glazed rice patties.

MOS' rice burger experience is both filling and fun – it's tasty ulam and kanin combined for on-the-go enjoyment, guaranteeing a burst of flavors in one hefty bite. The rice is also firm enough to hold its own while soft to the bite, and lightly savory – the kind you wouldn't mind neglecting your diet for.

Health-conscious tip: If you're cutting back on the carbs, you can opt for MOS' Natsumi Yakiniku (P189), a yakiniku rice burger, sans the rice. Instead, the beef is wrapped in fresh lollo rosso (lettuce) – think samgyup!

Teriyaki Chicken Burger (P189)

A chunky, tender teriyaki chicken fillet is the star of this MOS Burger, sandwiched in between soft bread buns, and topped with lettuce, onions, and tangy Japanese mayo.

Likewise, you can also have MOS' saucy teriyaki chicken with rice patties as the Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger (P209), or you can opt for the Natsumi Teriyaki Chicken (P209), which uses lettuce as the "patties."

Seafood Tempura Rice Burger (P169)

For pescatarians or Lent observers, MOS' Seafood Tempura Rice Burger might do just the trick – it's basically a hodgepodge of seafood and veggies (we spot green beans, carrots, squid/fish, shrimp, and crabstick) fried together into a crisp tempura patty.

The tempura patty is then drizzled with Japanese kakiage sauce (tempura sauce), and then sandwiched in between MOS' rice patties, which are also lightly glazed with soy.

Here's what's else on the menu :

Wagyu Burger (P299)

Wagyu Rice Burger (P309)

MOS Fries (P60)

Karaage Chicken Pops (P140)

Oi-Ocha Green Tea (P99)

MOS Cafe Drip Hot/Iced Coffee (P59, P68)

MOS Cafe Hot/Iced Au Lait (P79, P88)

Premium Leaf Tea (P59, P68)

Mixed Fruit Leaf Tea (P149)

Grapefruit Lemonade (P149)

For more information, you can visit MOS Burger Philippines' official Facebook page. – Rappler.com