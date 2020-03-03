MANILA, Philippines – Japanese ramen chain Ramen Nagi announced the arrival of their new Wild Cheese Curry King, a limited edition offering available beginning Monday, March 2, until supplies last.

The Wild Cheese Curry King (P459) combines the holy trifecta of gooey cheese, ramen, and curry in one big bowl. Ramen Nagi's signature Japanese noodles are soaked in a curry-flavored pork bone broth, blended with a white-cheese sauce and then topped with torched cheese.

The dish is available in all Ramen Nagi branches nationwide. – Rappler.com