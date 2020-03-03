MANILA, Philippines – Forget the SPAM in your inbox – wouldn't you rather have it on your pizza instead?

Pizza Hut Philippines puts a meatier spin on their classic cheese pizza with the new SPAM Cheesy Bites Pizza, available beginning Tuesday, March 3 until May 9, 2020.

On top of the pizza chain's cheese pizza are cubes of SPAM, surrounded by their famous pop-able bites of pizza bread, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and bits of SPAM. Feel free to dip the pull-able bread bites in Pizza Hut's marinara sauce!

The SPAM Cheesy Bites Pizza is available in regular size (P419) and large (P639), and can be purchased in Pizza Hut branches nationwide.

For P699, you can also get a regular SPAM Cheesy Bites Pizza with a Hawaiian Supreme and Cheese Lovers pizza of the same size. – Rappler.com