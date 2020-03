MANILA, Philippines – International ice cream brand Magnum's ice cream bar has a vegan variant – the Magnum Vegan Classic Ice Cream, available in Landers Superstores branches nationwide and via Landers' website.

This "velvety" plant-based ice cream is completely dairy-free, from the vanilla base to the crunchy, chocolate couverture it's dipped in.

One 90ml bar costs P119.75. – Rappler.com