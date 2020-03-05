MANILA, Philippines – The local coffee community is coming together to support our very own baristas at the Philippine National Coffee Competition (PNCC) on March 9, 10, and 11 at the Mega Fashion Hall of SM Megamall, Ortigas Center.

Attendees can witness 3 national coffee competitions first-hand: the National Barista Championship (participants have to produce 4 espressos, 4 milk drinks, and 4 original signature drinks), the Philippine Latte Art Championship (participants have to create a single creative latte pattern, free-pour lattes, designer lattes, and free-pour macchiatos), and the Brewers Cup.

The winners of each competition will take on the international stage as the official Philippine representative for the world championship competitions of the Melbourne World Coffee Championship and World of Coffee Warsaw.

Other activities include a Brew Bar, which will feature various coffees prepared by local coffee retailers, roasters, artisanal shop owners available for the public to try, and retail booths of specialty coffee beans, machines, and brewing equipment.

There will also be educational talks from previous national coffee champs, as well panel discussions from a few leaders of the local coffee industry.

Attendees can already pre-register for their tickets, which are free of charge. They can also choose to participate as a volunteer or a judge; all they have to do is sign up on the official website.

Baristas who still wish to compete can sign up, although a late fee will already be incurred. – Rappler.com