MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila is definitely not short of milk tea places to visit, but that doesn't stop foreign brands from setting up shop in the Philippines – just like Fire Tiger by Seoulcial Club, a bubble tea shop from Bangkok, Thailand.

Fire Tiger opened their first Metro Manila branch in Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City in February 25.

What's their story? Seoulcial Club opened in 2018 as a Korean-styled, fiery-themed cafe, with a Fire Tiger bubble tea menu available. However, their bubble tea beverages grew so popular that they decided to open their first solo Fire Tiger Kiosk a few months later.

Aside from their quirky "mouth-of-the-tiger" ordering counter, Fire Tiger is also known for their wildly-layered milk tea and milk drinks, served with their signature creme brûlée on top.

Among their best-selling drinks is the Fire Tiger Milk Tea (P150), made with brown sugar, black sugar syrup, black sugar bubbles, and brown sugar jelly, mixed with a milk tea base and topped with creme brûlée.

Would you prefer just milk? The Fire Tiger Milk (P150) has the same ingredients as the milk tea variant, but mixed milk is used instead of milk tea.

The Majesty (P160) features a mixed milk base with brown sugar bubbles, pudding, black sugar syrup, a creme cheese topping, and crispy cheese sprinkled on top.

Lastly, there's The Crown (P170) – a milk tea base with black sugar bubbles, brown sugar jelly, black sugar syrup, creme brûlée on top, and crispy black sugar toppings.

For add-ons:

Bubble - P20

Pudding - P20

Cornflakes - P20

Diamond Pearl - P20

Crispy Black Sugar - P20

Brown Sugar Jelly - P20

Crispy Cheese - P20

Creme Brûlée - P20 for the milk and milk tea drinks and P40 for The Crown

Fire Tiger by Seoulcial Club is located at B2, Bonifacio High Street, 9th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. – Rappler.com