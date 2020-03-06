MANILA, Philippines – Fast food restaurants are usually all about the beef, pork, and chicken – but fish seems to be getting the spotlight too, especially during the Lenten season.

Whether you're a budget-conscious pescatarian with no time to cook, or a Lent observer who only eats seafood every Friday of the season, worry not – some of the country's popular fast food restaurants do have a few seafood options up their sleeve. Some are seasonal, and some already a staple on the menu.

McDonald's

Many rejoiced over the return of a fishy fave – the McDonald's Fish and Fries, available with either fries or rice, and your choice of tartar or sweet and sour sauce on the side. (READ: LOOK: McDonald's Philippines brings back Fish and Fries on menu)

Customers can get the crunchy, golden-brown fish fillet as a one-piece or two-piece meal. For an on-the-go option, why not go for the fast food joint's classic Fish Fillet sandwich?

Jollibee

Of course, what's this time of the year without Jollibee's classic Tuna Pie?

Much to fans' excitement, the local fast food chain released a new variant – the Spicy Tuna Pie, available since February 10, 2020. (READ: LOOK: Jollibee introduces Spicy Tuna Pie)

Both kinds are available as a solo or trio order.

Wendy's

Burger joint Wendy's also offers two seafood-based sandwiches on their menu, available in all branches nationwide.

Their Fish Sandwich features a crunchy fish fillet topped with lettuce, pickles, and tartar sauce, while the Shrimp Sandwich has a crunchy shrimp patty topped with lettuce, cucumbers, and a special sauce.

Tokyo Tokyo

Japanese fast food chain Tokyo Tokyo's meaty donburis and bento meals now come in pescatarian-friendly forms, and it's not just the ebi tempura!

Tokyo Tokyo now offers grilled Seafood Donburi, like the Salmon Teriyaki Donburi, a grilled salmon fillet topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with a chopsuey of veggies and rice.

Their Unagi-Style Bangus Donburi seems interesting, too – it's bangus fillet cooked in a sweet, unagi-style sauce, served with veggies, an egg, and on top of rice.

Bonchon

They may be called Bonchon Chicken, but the Korean-style resto chain also has a few fishy options to offer, like their "light and crispy" seafood fritter selection.

Available in baskets are fried fish, calamari (squid), and shrimp, best paired with one of Bonchon's signature dipping sauces or their spicy kimchi coleslaw.

Kenny Rogers Roasters

It isn't all just all about the roasted chicken here – Kenny's has always had the special Low Calorie Meal on their menu.

For P275, you get a plate of Kenny Rogers' light grilled fish, a side of steamed, crunchy veggies, garlic rice, and a drink. Feel free to add extra side dishes, a cup of fruits, or Kenny's OG corn muffin.