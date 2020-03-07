MANILA, Philippines – Restaurant group The Moment Group launched their very first catering service on Thursday, March 5 – a big "finally" for fans of Manam, Ooma, 8Cuts, Shawa Wama, and Mo's cookies.

Moment Catering is armed with your favorite all-stars from Moment's restaurants – that means you can enjoy Manam's House Crispy Sisig or Ooma's aburi maki at birthday parties, an 8Cuts onion ring bar at your wedding, or Mo's cookies at family reunions.

There's no required per-head fee; just a minimum order of P50,000 per event. The sum already includes a curated menu of various dishes and drinks across any of Moment's restaurants.

Moment Catering offers 4 different cuisines, starting with Filipino, which includes Manam’s famous House Crispy Sisig and Sinigang na Beef Short Rib and Watermelon.

You can also opt for American fare, which offers 8Cuts’ house blend burgers, onion rings, and chicken wings.

For Japanese cuisine, Ooma's unconventional aburi makis shine, as well as the resto's best-selling truffle hanger steak, among others.

Euro-Mediterrenan cuisine is also available, which includes Shawa Wama-inspired hummus, kebabs, paella, and gambas.

There are 20 live station options to choose from – from a salad bar, Manam sisig bar, fully loaded nachos bar, 8Cuts onion rings Bar, Ooma tempura bar, to a Shawa Wama shawarma bar.

Your customizable menu also includes wines, cocktails, and spirits inspired by the BGC speakeasy Bank Bar.

Moment Catering's services can be specifically tailored to the occasion – you can choose from either a light or dark set-up, as well as the style of service: buffet style, plated sit-down style, family style, or cocktail style.



You can either have their full-scale catering done at home, in the city, out-of-town, or at Moment's own Mess Hall, a free space fit for intimate to medium-sized events (up to 75 guests) along Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.

A one-week lead time is required for any event.

For more information, you can visit Moment Catering's Instagram page. – Rappler.com