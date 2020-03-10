MANILA, Philippines – Max’s Restaurant has reimagined their classic fried chicken into a new Fried Chicken Sandwich, which is available for a limited time only.

Max's boneless chicken fillet is sandwiched with shredded cabbage, pickles, and then lathered with the resto's classic banana-worcestershire ketchup sauce, in between two buttered brioche buns.

The seasonal item is available in all Max's branches nationwide beginning Friday, March 6. It costs P249 for an ala carte order, and can be purchased for dine-in and take-out. – Rappler.com