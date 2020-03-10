MANILA, Philippines – Put two childhood (or adulthood) favorites together in one snack – what do you get? For many, it's could be a SkyFlakes-meets-Lily's-Peanut-Butter hybrid – a combination we actually always knew we needed.

SkyFlakes' newest sandwich variant features two layers of Lily's classic sweet peanut butter in between SkyFlakes' crunchy, salty crackers. According to their Facebook page, as of Thursday, March 5, the limited edition item is available in select supermarkets around Luzon, including specific PureGold, WalterMart, Mercado, Hi-Top, Fisher Mall, and Robinson’s branches.

You can also buy a pack of 5 online on Lazada for P35. – Rappler.com