MANILA, Philippines – DC Super Heroes Cafe, the comic book-themed restaurant at SM Megamall, is officially closing its doors after 10 pm on Thursday, March 12.

The restaurant announced their shutdown via a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 11. The restaurant opened in 2018.

"The DC Superheroes Cafe team would like to thank every single patron and fan who have walked through our doors since we opened in 2018," they wrote.

"To say that it was our pleasure to serve you is an extreme understatement. Our goal was to create a place where every superhero fan can enjoy good food and feel at home. Seeing your faces when you walk into our store, when you talk excitedly woith our team about how you enjoy all the small details, when you acknowledge the service and food makes it all worth it," they added, calling their customers "the true heroes."

In response to possibly extending their stay, they mentioned today's "trying times," advising the public to "stay properly informed and to stay safe."

Managed by Edric Chua, the upscale, diner-style DC Super Heroes Cafe is known for both their menu of creative, DC-inspired comfort food creations and their DC superhero merchandise collection for sale in-store.

Fanboys and fangirls need not worry, though – DC Cafe will still be open for merch sales and pre-orders via their Facebook page. – Rappler.com