MANILA, Philippines – Skipping on the dairy but can't go without your milk tea fix? Taiwan-based fruit and milk tea chain YiFang's gotchu – say hello to their Brown Sugar Pearl Soy Milk drink.

YiFang launched their dairy-free reco in October 2019 across branches nationwide. It is available in medium (P130) and large (P150) sizes, and in hot or cold variants.

You're getting the usual goodness of YiFang's specialty drink – sweet brown sugar syrup and chewy tapioca pearls – just mixed in with soy instead of cow's milk.

Since then, YiFang also made soy milk a regular upgrade option to their drinks menu, available for their tea lattes and brown sugar drinks. A soy milk upgrade costs P15.

Here are the other drinks you can enjoy from YiFang, dairy-free:

Brown Sugar Pearl Oolong Tea Latte - P140 (medium), P160 (large)

Brown Sugar Pearl Tea Latte - P120 (medium), P140 (large)

Brown Sugar Pearl Cocoa Latte - P140 (medium), P160 (large)

Brown Sugar Pearl Matcha Latte - P160 (medium), P180 (large)

Wintermelon Milk Tea Latte - P100 (medium), P115 (large)

Grass Jelly Tea Latte - P120 (medium), P140 (large)

Pearl Black Tea Latte - P115 (medium), P135 (large)

Oolong Tea Latte - P110 (medium), P130 (large)

Black Tea Latte - P105 (medium), P125 (large)

Matcha Tea Latte - P150 (medium), P170 (large)

These drinks can be purchased as hot or iced drinks, except for the Grass Jelly Tea Latte, which is only available cold. – Rappler.com