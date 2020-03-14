MANILA, Philippines – While some of us are either social distancing from crowds, staying at home, "panic-buying" at the grocery (please don't), or on self-quarantine mode, online groceries and food delivery services GrabFood and FoodPanda are thankfully still in business (we salute you!)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and the Metro Manila lockdown starting Sunday, March 15, these hardworking delivery riders are still committed to bringing restaurants' meals straight to your doorstep, just with several safety measures in tow now – and as they should.

Although ordering from home is what's safer and more convenient at the moment, remember that ordering online also puts delivery riders and service providers at risk for exposure. Don't forget to show your appreciation for their unwavering service, and limit your deliveries!

FoodPanda's precautions

On Friday, March 13, FoodPanda sent out an email to their customers, informing them that they have "gone the extra mile" to ensure the health of both their riders and customers.

FoodPanda riders with any "slightest sign of illness" are advised to self-quarantine until all symptoms disappear. If a rider has traveled to at least one country on the "black list of travel destinations," they are immediately placed on a 14-day quarantine.

FoodPanda has also implemented "hygiene practices" in all rider hubs, which include mandatory temperature checks twice a day for employees and regular checks for riders.

Working-from-home arrangements and conference calls are also in place for the office employees. A split team arrangement is also enforced to reduce person-to-person contact, and all business-travel trips will be suspended until at least the end of March.

Sterilization of rider bags at the end of every shift are also strictly enforced. Riders are briefed to keep hand sanitizers with them at all times, and to wash their hands every two hours and after each time they handle food. They are also reminded of social distancing guidelines while in public transport.

FoodPanda also encourages customers to switch to online payment instead to "keep unnecessary interactions to a minimum."

GrabFood's safety measures



Grab Philippines' food arm GrabFood also posted a list of safety guidelines on their website to "ensure the health and safety" of their partners and their customers.

Firstly, riders are asked to do a mandatory "self-check" of COVID-19 symptoms, which include “fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath.”

If any are present, Grab riders are tasked to go offline and head to a hospital. If cleared of COVID-19, the disease brought by the novel coronavirus, a medical certificate is needed to prove that they are "fit for work."

If any rider turns out to be a DOH-announced confirmed COVID-19 case, Grab will help provide compensation and medical assistance, as well as to those under DOH-mandated quarantine.

Grab reminds their riders to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, and have hand alcohol with them at all times. They must also spray the inside and outside of their delivery bag with disinfectant spray after every delivery, and practice "contactless delivery" – leaving the customer's order on top of the delivery bag, in front of their door, or at the building's reception, move away 6 feet, and then wait for the customer to get their order.

Grab also encourages GrabPay, their cashless payment system, as much as possible. If cash is the only way, customers are advised to place it an envelope and leave it for the rider to pick up.

Grab delivery-partners must have regular temperature checks, and are advised to strengthen their immune system, avoid touching their faces, use a face mask, and cover their nose and mouth when they sneeze or cough. – Rappler.com