MANILA, Philippines – There's no need to panic-buy, hoard, and bump shoulders at the grocery store during Metro Manila's lockdown – there are various online grocery options to consider, especially now that "social distancing" is a must and a curfew is set to be put in place.

Although ordering from home is what's safer and more convenient at the moment, remember that ordering online also puts our hardworking delivery riders and service providers at risk for exposure.

So use only if you must, stick to what we really need, limit our deliveries, and take necessary the safety precautions at all times – avoid physical contact, constantly sanitize, wash your hands, and wear a mask if you're sick and must step out of the house.

Although delays in deliveries are inevitable right now due to a high volume of orders, here are a few online grocery options you can consider during the Metro Manila lockdown, or if you're under self-quarantine at home.

MetroMart

The Metro Manila online goods delivery service can take care of your shopping list from various establishments, such as Robinsons Supermarket, S&R, Pet Express, Watsons, FamilyMart, Baby Company, National BookStore, and Toy Kingdom.

On Friday, March 14, MetroMart informed the public that their usual "two-hour delivery service" will be delayed, due to the recent volume of orders.

For orders, you can visit MetroMart's website.

Lazmart

Online shopping hub Lazada's grocery goods arm Lazmart is, as of posting, still open for business, accepting orders for your basic grocery needs, excluding fresh and frozen goods. However, Lazada has also advised a delay in their delivery operations.

You can order via Lazmart's website page.

WalterMart Supermarket

The WalterMart supermarket chain offers an online grocery delivery option via their website, although they've informed their shoppers that stocks may be limited in availability and that deliveries may be delayed.

You can sign up via their website or on their Waltermart app.



The Green Grocer



The Green Grocer's got it for you – organic food, fresh produce, grass-fed meat, poultry, farm-direct dairy, eggs, bread, baking goods, drinks, premium deli needs, wines, dessert, grains, supplements, canned products, frozen food, condiments, pasta, spices, personal care, and pet items.

You can shop via their website.

PushKart.ph

At PushKart.ph, you can find a selection of fresh meats, produce, cooking necessities, baby and toddler care, snacks, personal care, pet care, bakery goods, medicines, household products, frozen goods, dairy, eggs, and canned goods ready for delivery.

You can browse through their shop on their website.

The Healthy Grocery

Online superfood shop The Healthy Grocery is all about boosting your immunity (very important right now) with their selection of superfoods and powders. If you're running low on chia seeds, coco sugar, whey, quinoa, acai, cacao nibs, goji berries, maca powder, spirulina, wheatgrass, turmeric, and other superfoods – check them out on their website.

They also have healthy snacks available like kale chips and nuts.



Pacific Bay

If it's seafood (fish, shellfish, squid, shrimp, crab), poultry, pork, ham, premium beef, and charcuterie cuts you're looking for, you might consider Pacific Bay's online shopping service.

Although stocks may be limited as of the moment, Pacific Bay has ensured their customers that they are stocking up again, and that order forms are now open on their website.

Gerald.ph

Called the "healthy and gourmet grocer," Gerald.ph's selection is extensive – they have a bakery of artisanal breads, frozen or ready-to-eat sweet and savory pastries, and desserts.

There's also a butcher shop of beef, pork, lamb, poultry, veal, sausages, burgers, cold cuts, ham, pates, and meat-free protein, as well as seafood (whole fish, fillets, shellfish, shrimp and prawns).

Fruits, veggies, fruit purees, deli cheeses from all over the world (even vegan), non-dairy and dairy milk, cream, ice cream, and butter can be ordered, too. Their grocery also stocks grains, rice, pasta, sauces, oils, spices, honey, ready-to-eat meals, and wine. You can order on their website.

Rare Food Shop

If beef is your number one priority at the moment, you can check out Rare Food Shop, armed with various cuts and kinds of beef – from Kitayama Wagyu, US and Australian Angus, Bolzico Beef from Argentina, burger patties, lamb, and specialty products like smoked salmon and foie gras.

Seafood is also available, like salmon, scallops, and lobster. You can make your orders via their website.



Limon Farms



Limon Farms, a local farm located at Rosario, Batangas is open for delivery orders. They offer trays of organic eggs, organic whole chicken and parts (gizzard, ground, liver, feet), and organic pork (bacon, liempo, lechon kawali, ribs, ground, adobo cut, tocino cut, porkchops).

Note: They aren't a same-day delivery service. They do orders by batch, so Limon Farms is already taking in advanced orders for March 28, due to the high volume of customers. You can place your orders on their Facebook or Instagram page.

Coke Beverages

If you're stocking up on drinks, Coke Beverages has an online shop available on their website, where customers can purchase various non-alcoholic drinks like purified, mineral, and distilled water (Wilkins, Viva), softdrinks (Coke, Sprite, Royal), juices (Minute Maid, Nutriboost), tonic/soda water, and flavored water (Wilkins).

Although delays in deliveries have been announced, customers can still order via their website.

Boozy

For your liquor, wine, beer, gin, rum, and spirits needs, Boozy can deliver your preferred brands to your doorstep – just make your orders via their website.

They've announced that they are anticipating "possible delays" and will be lifting their "60-90 minute delivery guarantee" for the meantime.

We will be updating this list as we spot more options online. – Rappler.com