MANILA, Philippines (2nd UPDATE) – Both GrabFood and Foodpanda are back online beginning 1:30 pm on Tuesday, March 17, the first day of an enhanced community quarantine declared in Luzon.

(Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said both services suspended operations. The two have since resumed operations, and this article has been edited to reflect that.)

The two services had initially announced a temporary service shutdown via their apps Tuesday morning. By 1:30 pm on March 17, both GrabFood and Foodpanda resumed operations.

"We would like to reassure you that foodpanda continues to operate as usual with free delivery on every order," said Foodpanda in a statement to media.

"Upon careful assessment of the situation on ground and after discussing with our regulators, we have resumed GrabFood and GrabExpress operations as of 1:30pm today, March 17, with skeletal delivery-fleet," said GrabFood in a separate statement to media. (READ: GrabFood, FoodPanda's safety measures during Metro Manila lockdown)

Customers are encouraged to switch to online payment modes to reduce physical contact, among other safety measures.

Both services were also operating when the Metro Manila lockdown took place on Sunday, March 15, which allowed establishments and public transportation to remain open. Mass transportation is suspended under the Luzon-wide lockdown.

On Monday, March 16, the Philippine government announced its decision to put the whole island of Luzon under an "enhanced community quarantine" to stop the spreading of COVID-19 disease. This suspended mass public transportation, restricted land, air and sea travel, stopped mall operations, and implemented strict home quarantine for all citizens. – Rappler.com