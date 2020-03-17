MANILA, Philippines – Food delivery services GrabFood and Foodpanda have both suspended their food delivery operations beginning Tuesday, March 17, the first day of an enhanced community quarantine was declared in Luzon.

In a press conference on Monday, March 16, Inter-Agency Task Force spokesman and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles had, at first, said food delivery services would be allowed to operate – but later clarified that it was only if the food establishent itself was carrying out the delivery service.

"In case of doubt, no," he said, when asked if services like GrabFood and Foodpanda would be allowed to operate.

GrabFood, Grab Philippines' food delivery arm, announced a "temporary service suspension" via an alert on the Grab app.

"To safeguard communities from COVID-19, we are temporarily pausing GrabCar, GrabFood, and Express operations in Luzon from March 17 until further notice. We’ll keep you updated as we find ways to continue serving you needs. Stay safe," it said.

Grab Philippines also suspended their vehicle and package delivery services.

Foodpanda also released an alert on their app, saying that they are "unavailable right now."

"Foodpanda has suspended its services in Luzon until further notice. Please check back soon," it wrote.

Grab Philippines suspended their carpool service GrabShare on Friday, March 13.

Both GrabFood and Foodpanda were still operating when the Metro Manila lockdown took place on Sunday, March 15, which still allowed establishments and public transportation to operate.

On Monday, March 16, the Philippine government announced its decision to put the whole island of Luzon under an "enhanced community quarantine" to stop the spreading of COVID-19 disease. This suspended mass public transportation, restricted land, air and sea travel, stopped mall operations, and implemented strict home quarantine for all citizens. – Rappler.com