MANILA, Philippines – With most of Metro Manila's malls closed during Luzon's enhanced community quarantine, establishments are no longer accepting dine-in customers, to observe social distancing.

Some malls, however, haven't totally shutdown, just like Ortigas' malls: Estancia, Tiendesitas, and Greenhills. Select restaurants are still open for business, available for take-out and delivery transactions daily, as of Thursday, March 19.

Here are a few Ortigas restaurants open for delivery, some in partnership with GrabFood, LalaFood, and/or Foodpanda, and some direct-to-consumer. Just give them a call!

Estancia Mall

Artisan Emporium - 0917-527-5555

- Bistro Madrid - 0915-932-5303

- 0915-932-5303 Black Olive - 0917-507-3512

0917-507-3512 Cara Mia - 0905-922-1504

- 0905-922-1504 Coco Ichibanya - 869–61-649

- 869–61-649 Florabel - 0917-857-7622 / 0917-568-1046

- 0917-857-7622 / 0917-568-1046 One Zo Tapioca - 0921-870-4732

- 0921-870-4732 Pancake House - 0998-997-3209

- 0998-997-3209 UCC Clockwork - 894-12-068

- 894-12-068 Santis Delicatessen - 863-12-068

- 863-12-068 Starbucks - 863-14144

- 863-14144 Starbucks Reserve - 837-35-009

- 837-35-009 XO46 Bistro Filipino - 853-21-652

Greenhills

Army Navy - 0905-892-8091

0905-892-8091 Bacolod Chicken Inasal - 8721-0737

- 8721-0737 Bangus - 8725-3038

- 8725-3038 Bulacan Lugaw Kitchen - 0917-5232017

- 0917-5232017 Jollibee - 87000

- 87000 Kenny Roger Roasters - 8555-9000

- 8555-9000 Krispy Kreme - 789-000

- 789-000 Lugang Cafe - 7753-6516

- 7753-6516 Racks - 8584-2173 / 2174

- 8584-2173 / 2174 Serenitea - 0933-8247930

- 0933-8247930 Shakey’s - 7777-7777

- 7777-7777 Starbucks - 7906-8840

- 7906-8840 Subway - 8470-6985

- 8470-6985 Wildflour - 7946-2005

Tiendesitas

Barrio Fiesta - 8241-5807 / 0906-753-7102

- 8241-5807 / 0906-753-7102 Dr. Tams Vegan Haus - 0917-808-7979

- 0917-808-7979 Infinitea - 0955-482-4418

- 0955-482-4418 Jay J’s Inasal - 650-6015

- 650-6015 Max’s Restaurant - 631-7241 / 0998-960-3778

- 631-7241 / 0998-960-3778 Oppa Chicken - 0917-866-8354

- 0917-866-8354 Racks - 0917-830-4844

- 0917-830-4844 Rico’s Lechon - 0917-895-0000

- 0917-895-0000 Shakey’s - 8354-6910

- 8354-6910 Tenya - 234-1604 / 0915-849-6291

- 234-1604 / 0915-849-6291 Tom Sawyer - 650-5866/ 966-2291

- 650-5866/ 966-2291 Zullo Coffee - 8961-7279

We'll be updating this list for any changes. – Rappler.com