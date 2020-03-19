LIST: Food delivery options from Ortigas restaurants
MANILA, Philippines – With most of Metro Manila's malls closed during Luzon's enhanced community quarantine, establishments are no longer accepting dine-in customers, to observe social distancing.
Some malls, however, haven't totally shutdown, just like Ortigas' malls: Estancia, Tiendesitas, and Greenhills. Select restaurants are still open for business, available for take-out and delivery transactions daily, as of Thursday, March 19.
Here are a few Ortigas restaurants open for delivery, some in partnership with GrabFood, LalaFood, and/or Foodpanda, and some direct-to-consumer. Just give them a call!
Estancia Mall
- Artisan Emporium - 0917-527-5555
- Bistro Madrid - 0915-932-5303
- Black Olive - 0917-507-3512
- Cara Mia - 0905-922-1504
- Coco Ichibanya - 869–61-649
- Florabel - 0917-857-7622 / 0917-568-1046
- One Zo Tapioca - 0921-870-4732
- Pancake House - 0998-997-3209
- UCC Clockwork - 894-12-068
- Santis Delicatessen - 863-12-068
- Starbucks - 863-14144
- Starbucks Reserve - 837-35-009
- XO46 Bistro Filipino - 853-21-652
Greenhills
- Army Navy - 0905-892-8091
- Bacolod Chicken Inasal - 8721-0737
- Bangus - 8725-3038
- Bulacan Lugaw Kitchen - 0917-5232017
- Jollibee - 87000
- Kenny Roger Roasters - 8555-9000
- Krispy Kreme - 789-000
- Lugang Cafe - 7753-6516
- Racks - 8584-2173 / 2174
- Serenitea - 0933-8247930
- Shakey’s - 7777-7777
- Starbucks - 7906-8840
- Subway - 8470-6985
- Wildflour - 7946-2005
Tiendesitas
- Barrio Fiesta - 8241-5807 / 0906-753-7102
- Dr. Tams Vegan Haus - 0917-808-7979
- Infinitea - 0955-482-4418
- Jay J’s Inasal - 650-6015
- Max’s Restaurant - 631-7241 / 0998-960-3778
- Oppa Chicken - 0917-866-8354
- Racks - 0917-830-4844
- Rico’s Lechon - 0917-895-0000
- Shakey’s - 8354-6910
- Tenya - 234-1604 / 0915-849-6291
- Tom Sawyer - 650-5866/ 966-2291
- Zullo Coffee - 8961-7279
We'll be updating this list for any changes. – Rappler.com