MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines announced on Monday, March 23 that it will be temporarily closing all of its stores, including those in the Visayas and Mindanao as the country battles the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The health and well-being of our partners and customers remains top of mind and our highest priority." "Partners" refers to Starbucks employees.

"Based on the guidance of local authorities and after much consideration, our stores in Visayas and Mindanao will also close. As such, all Starbucks stores in the Philippines will be temporarily closed," the company said in a statement.

"We look forward to serving everyone as soon as possible."

Luzon branches of the Seattle-based coffee franchise had earlier closed down after the national government placed the entire Luzon under an "enhanced community quarantine." The lockdown meant that most establishments – save for those providing essential services – were closed down temporarily.

Mass transportation over Luzon has also been suspended, in a bid to manage the spread of the novel coronavirus and the cases of COVID-19, the disease that it causes. Filipinos – particularly those in areas under quarantine – are discouraged from leaving their homes, save for essential trips. Curfews have already been put in place by different Local Government Units.

"Physical distancing," or the practice of maintaining ample distance between individuals, has also been advised in order to avoid spreading the virus.

