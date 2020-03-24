MANILA, Philippines – Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has re-opened for business in the Philippines starting Monday, March 23, 2020, a few days after closing all branches on Tuesday, March 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Select branches will be open from 9 am to 4 pm for take-out and delivery transactions. Each branch can deliver to certain areas only.

Eastwood, Quezon City branch (837-1939)

Anihan

Bagumbayan

Bayanihan

Blue Ridge A

Camp Aguinaldo

Cubao

Dioquino-Zobel

Duyan-duyan

Escopa I and III

Industrial Valley

Libis

Mango

Masagana

Milagrosa

Project 3 and 4

Quirino 3A and 3B

San Roque

Silangon

St. Ignatius

Tagumpay

Ugong Norte

White Plains

Dela Paz

Karangalan

Manggahan

Santolan

I-Care, Makati City (8829-2047)

All barangays in Makati

Net Quad, Taguig City (8821-2179)

All Taguig barangays except:

Bagumbayan

Lower Bicutan

San Marlin de Porres

South Daang Hard

Wawa

Venice Grand Canal, Taguig City (8541-1664)

All Taguig barangays except:

Bagumbayan

Lower Bicutan

San Marlin de Porres

South Daang Hard

Wawa

Tim Horton's delivery riders will also be implementing a no-contact delivery system.

The rider will ask you where to place the delivery bag. Once the bag has been set down, the rider will take around 10 steps back for your to check if your order is complete.

Once ready to pay, get the pouch inside the delivery bag and place your cash inside. Return the pouch in the delivery bag, step back, and let the rider retrieve the bag.



If you can, don’t forget to tip your delivery riders!

According to Tim Horton's Facebook page, every purchase made will help Tim Hortons' COVID-19 efforts "for our frontliners and community." – Rappler.com

