MANILA, Philippines – Motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas announced on Monday, March 23 that their first food delivery service, Angkas Food, will be operational starting Tuesday, March 24.

In a tweet, Angkas cheekily said that while delivering food "isn't their expertise," they were launching the service to provide food options and income for their bikers while a Luzon-wide lockdown is in place. Their bikers – or riders – get all the proceeds from the delivery fee.

Guys legit to, gumawa kami ng food delivery service oha. But this isn't for us. Para to sa mga bikers at sa inyo. We will NOT take any commission in this initiative. Sa kanila lahat to.



For the list of restaurants: https://t.co/dl1b8EYi7M pic.twitter.com/ZK7o2xIAfw — Angkas (@angkas) March 23, 2020

Customers can call any restaurant from Angkas Food’s list of partner restaurants. There's no need to book through the app. Establishments take orders from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

Cashless payment to the restaurant prior delivery is highly-recommended, but COD (cash on delivery) is also possible.

Once you've given your contact details to the restaurant, these details will be provided to your Angkas rider.

After receiving your order (contactless delivery is a must), you can pay for your order upfront, which includes parking fees (if applicable), and a delivery fee of P60 for 3 kilometers. For every kilometer added, an additional P10 is incurred, but only up to 5 kilometers.

For condominium and building deliveries, packages will be delivered at the lobby. – Rappler.com