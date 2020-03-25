MANILA, Philippines – Angkas Food, the motorcycle ride-hailing firm's newly-launched food delivery service, began operations in Metro Manila beginning Tuesday, March 25.

Customers can place their orders from 10 am to 5:30 pm from any of Angkas Food's partner restaurants. The running list is available via Google Slides, which Angkas posted on Twitter on Monday, March 24. The document also includes the menu offerings of each restaurant.

As of Wednesday, March 26, here are the restaurants you can order from through Angkas Food's delivery service (plus the areas they're in):

Crazy Bagnet (Cubao and Katipunan)

(Cubao and Katipunan) King Sisig (PCU, Malate and Comembo, Makati)

(PCU, Malate and Comembo, Makati) Mama V (Malate)

(Malate) The Smokeyard (Poblacion, Makati)

(Poblacion, Makati) Heroes Are Not Saints (Makati)

(Makati) Made in HK (Makati Ave)

(Makati Ave) Burger Matsing (Ybadrolaza, Kamuning, Pook Ricarte, Tayuman, Catmon Malabon, Concepcion, Bagong Silang Kaagapay, Banlat QC, Sauyo, BF Homes Target 1, Marikina Heights, Himalayan Road QC, Araneta Avenue, Malanday)

(Ybadrolaza, Kamuning, Pook Ricarte, Tayuman, Catmon Malabon, Concepcion, Bagong Silang Kaagapay, Banlat QC, Sauyo, BF Homes Target 1, Marikina Heights, Himalayan Road QC, Araneta Avenue, Malanday) Wobbly Pan Spanish Bistro (Shangri-La Mall)

(Shangri-La Mall) A’toda Madre (Makati Ave)

(Makati Ave) GOGI Korean BBQ (Poblacion)

(Poblacion) Pomodoro Pizza (Kapitolyo)

(Kapitolyo) Ineng’s Special BBQ (Main Avenue, Katipunan Avenue, Visayas Avenue, Sucat, Bicutan)

(Main Avenue, Katipunan Avenue, Visayas Avenue, Sucat, Bicutan) Mey Lin (Jupiter, Makati)

(Jupiter, Makati) Elbert’s Pizza (Salcedo Village)

We'll be updating this list as restaurants change. – Rappler.com