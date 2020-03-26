MANILA, Philippines – Select branches of snacks stall Taters are still open for delivery to certain areas, offering a limited menu of popcorn, chips, and hotdogs.

The Taters branch at Century Mall, Makati City is operational from 11 am to 5 pm, and can cater to orders within the Makati area. Payment should be done via online fund transfer, and the GrabExpress or Lalamove delivery fee should be taken care of by the customer.

Taters' Novaliches branch is open from 10 am to 6 pm, and can deliver to select areas: South QC (Ever Gotesco to Commonwealth), North Caloocan (Bagong Silang to Maligaya), and North QC (Novaliches Bayan to Zabarte).

A minimum purchase of P300 is required.

Taters is also still operational in Digos City, Davao del Sur from 10 am to 7 pm. Although a minimum order of P300 is required, delivery is free.

What's on Taters' delivery menu? Family and party packs of their Superpop popcorn, Ultimate Cornachos (or just regular), Tater Chips, House Fries, Churkey and Beef Hotdogs, and soda, iced tea, juice, and lemonade.

Taters clarified that there is no delivery time guarantee, and not all areas can be covered.

They are also implementing a contactless delivery system, and are requesting for building deliveries to be received at the lobby.

And last but not least – if you can, don't forget to tip your delivery rider! – Rappler.com