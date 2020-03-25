MANILA, Philippines – The Moment Group's Filipino restaurant Manam just rolled out a surprise offering – a ready-to-eat and microwavable version of their classic sisig and beef kare-kare, available in 7/11 stores beginning Wednesday, March 25.

It may not be like the crispy restaurant version, but 7/11's Chef Creation version of Manam's sisig still features pork strips in Manam's signature sisig sauce, served with steamed rice.

Manam's packed kare-kare is made with beef strips and vegetables in savory peanut sauce, served with steamed rice and bagoong on the side.

Both can be heated in the microwave and consumed immediately upon purchase.

Prices vary per branch – in some branches, a pack costs P90 each, while it costs P95 in others.

For the complete list of operational 7/11 branches, you can check out 711's Facebook page. – Rappler.com