MANILA, Philippines – During the enhanced community quarantine, food delivery service Foodpanda remains online. Extra safety measures and contactless delivery systems are being implemented by their delivery riders.

Although Foodpanda's partner establishments may vary per day depending on the closures of restaurants, here is a running list of the bigger franchises available to order from via Foodpanda's platform, as of Wednesday, March 25.

Bonchon

Subway

Goldilocks

S&R

McDonald’s

Jollibee

Greenwich

Chowking

Burger King

Mang Inasal

Yellow Cab

Max’s

Manam

Ooma

8Cuts

ShawaWama

Tim Hortons

Army Navy

Pizza Hut

Dairy Queen

Wendy’s

Delivery areas depend on which branches are currently open.

All Foodpanda orders are free of delivery charge.

There are also smaller home-based restaurants or commissaries in the provinces that are available per city, but their operations may vary depending on the situation of the area/city, said Foodpanda in a media statement.

We will be updating this list as it changes. – Rappler.com