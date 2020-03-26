MANILA, Philippines – Filipino restaurant Toyo Eatery is among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2020, the second time for Chef Jordy Navarra's brainchild to land on the prestigious list that's curated by top international restaurant industry experts.

The only entry from the Philippines ranked 44 this year. In 2019, Toyo Eatery was in the 43rd spot.

The annual awards ceremony, organized by William Reed Business Media, was supposed to be held on Tuesday, March 24 at Saga Prefecture, Japan. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the announcement was made via live stream instead via the 50 Best Restaurants TV YouTube channel.

Toyo Eatery celebrated the accolade with an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 25, thanking everyone who has supported them. "It's a bittersweet recognition for us, given the global crisis we're all currently facing," they wrote.

Due to the enhanced community quarantine, Toyo Eatery and their partner bakery Panaderya Toyo closed on Tuesday, March 17 until futher notice. Toyo acknowledged the "big losses" incurred by big and small restaurants who remain closed, as well as the "uncertainty of how the next few months will go," which "bears a weight that's felt industry-wide."

"Our hope is that, when the dust settles, you continue supporting your local restaurants," the Toyo team wrote on Instagram.

Chef Jordy's culinary brainchild Toyo Eatery opened in 2016 along Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City. The restaurant name means both the Filipino word for soy sauce ("a simple condiment created through a complex production") and the Filipino idiom "May toyo sa ulo," which refers to "crazy people in the head," according to The World's 50 Best website.

This results in playful dishes that are "steeped in the country’s identity," cohesively combining "familiar local flavors" with "modern presentations."

Toyo Eatery also won the Miele One To Watch Award in 2018.

The coveted annual list, which began in 2013, is created by the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of more than 300 leaders in the restaurant industry.

Here is the complete list of winners:

1. Odette, Singapore

2. The Chairman, Hong Kong

3. Den, Tokyo

4. Belon, Hong Kong

5. Burnt Ends, Singapore

6. Suhring, Bangkok

7. Florilege, Tokyo

8. Le Du, Bangkok

9. Narisawa, Tokyo

10. La Cime, Osaka

11. Les Amis, Singapore

12. Vea, Hong Kong

13. Indian Accent, New Delhi

14. Mingles, Seoul

15. Gaa, Bangkok

16. Sorn, Bangkok

17. Il Ristorante Luca Fantin, Tokyo

18. Mume, Taipei

19. Neighborhood, Hong Kong

20. Fu He Hui, Shanghai

21. Jaan by Kirk Westaway, Singapore

22. Wing Lei Palace, Macau

23. Sichuan Moon, Macau

24. Nihonryori Ryugin, Tokyo

25. Seventh Son, Hong Kong

26. JL Studio, Taichung

27. Toctoc, Seoul

28. Zen, Singapore

29. Sazenka, Tokyo

30. Ministry of Crab, Colombo

31. Amber, Hong Kong

32. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong

33. Lung King Heen, Hong Kong

34. Hansikganggan, Seoul

35. Ode, Tokyo

36. Raw, Taipei

37. Locavore, Bali

38. Paste, Bangkok

39. Bo.lan, Bangkok

40. La Maison de la Nature Goh, Fukuoka

41. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai

42. Corner House, Singapore

43. Shoun RyuGin, Taipei

44. Toyo Eatery, Manila

45. Bukhara, New Delhi

46. Sushi Saito, Tokyo

47. 80/20, Bangkok

48. L'Effervescence, Tokyo

49. Inua, Tokyo

50. Nouri, Singapore

– Rappler.com