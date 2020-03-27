MANILA, Philippines – Doughnut chain Dunkin’ reopened two of its Metro Manila branches for delivery, a week after closing all of their Manila branches on Tuesday, March 17.

Starting Friday, March 27, Dunkin's Caltex Pioneer branch along Shaw Boulevard, Pioneer Street, Pasig City and Dunkin's Barangka Boni branch at 445 Barangka Drive, Plainview, Manduloying City will be available for delivery via LalaFood and GrabFood. The areas of delivery may vary.

Customers can order Dunkin's Barkada Bundle, which includes their bavarian, boston kreme, and choco butternut flavors, among others. D' Coffee Box is also available, which serves 8 cups of Dunkin's fresh brew.

Ordering can be done from 10 am to 5 pm.

When accepting your orders, don't forget to practice contactless delivery. Also, please tip your delivery riders if you can! – Rappler.com