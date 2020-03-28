LOOK: Jollibee offers ready-to-cook food for a limited time only
MANILA, Philippines – With most of Jollibee's Metro Manila branches closed during the enhanced community quarantine, the Philippine fastfood chain is offering a menu of ready-to-cook Jollibee favorites, until supplies last.
Yes it is! The ready-to-cook items are available in Jollibee stores nationwide that are open for take-out and drive thru, until supplies last. Please call first the store to check items that are available: https://t.co/BPNhFN7r0k. Hope this helps, @IraMariano!— Bestfriend Jollibee (@Jollibee) March 27, 2020
The items, which are not for reselling, can be purchased via take-out or drive-thru transactions. They've been available in select branches nationwide since Thursday, March 26.
Here's what's on the ready-to-cook menu:
- Marinated Chicken (8 pcs/pack) - P219
- Spicy Marinated Chicken (8 pcs/pack) - P223
- Beef Tapa (1 kg/pack) - P358
- Beef Longganisa (1.2 kg/pack) - P397
- Bacon (250g/pack) - P137
- Buko Pie (20 pcs/box) - P257
- Spicy Tuna Pie (10 pcs/box) - P193
- Tuna Pie (10 pcs/box) - P184
- Fries (2.7 kg/pack) - P305
- Spicy Fries (2 kg/pack) - P329
- Grated Cheese (1 kg/pack) - P348
- Sliced Cheese (132 slices/pack) - P701
- Butter (1 kg/tub) - P493
- Whole corn Kernel (1 can) - P36
Customers are encouraged to check the items' availability first via Jollibee's store list.
Only cash payment is accepted. – Rappler.com