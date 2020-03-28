MANILA, Philippines – With most of Jollibee's Metro Manila branches closed during the enhanced community quarantine, the Philippine fastfood chain is offering a menu of ready-to-cook Jollibee favorites, until supplies last.

Yes it is! The ready-to-cook items are available in Jollibee stores nationwide that are open for take-out and drive thru, until supplies last. Please call first the store to check items that are available: https://t.co/BPNhFN7r0k. Hope this helps, @IraMariano! — Bestfriend Jollibee (@Jollibee) March 27, 2020

The items, which are not for reselling, can be purchased via take-out or drive-thru transactions. They've been available in select branches nationwide since Thursday, March 26.

Here's what's on the ready-to-cook menu:

Marinated Chicken (8 pcs/pack) - P219

Spicy Marinated Chicken (8 pcs/pack) - P223

Beef Tapa (1 kg/pack) - P358

Beef Longganisa (1.2 kg/pack) - P397

Bacon (250g/pack) - P137

Buko Pie (20 pcs/box) - P257

Spicy Tuna Pie (10 pcs/box) - P193

Tuna Pie (10 pcs/box) - P184

Fries (2.7 kg/pack) - P305

Spicy Fries (2 kg/pack) - P329

Grated Cheese (1 kg/pack) - P348

Sliced Cheese (132 slices/pack) - P701

Butter (1 kg/tub) - P493

Whole corn Kernel (1 can) - P36

Customers are encouraged to check the items' availability first via Jollibee's store list.

Only cash payment is accepted. – Rappler.com