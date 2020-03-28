MANILA, Philippines – Local restaurant chain Conti’s Bakeshop & Restaurant has kept some of its Metro Manila branches open for delivery only.

Here are the operational branches and their store hours, as of Friday, March 27:

Katipunan, Quezon City (10 am - 6 pm)

Kitchen Hub, Taguig City (10 am - 6 pm)

Blue Bay Walk, Pasay City (10 am - 6 pm)

SM North EDSA (10 am - 5 pm)

Vista Land Shaw (8 am - 5 pm)

BF Homes, Paranaque (9 am - 5 pm)

SM City Bacoor (10 am to 5 pm)

Customers can place their orders through the Conti's website or via GrabFood, as long as it's within the delivery radius. Cakes can be ordered through the branch hotlines posted on Conti's Facebook page.

For the meantime, Conti's is only offering a limited menu, due to their kitchen's skeleton force. Conti's appetizers, salads, and beef, chicken, pork, and seafood dishes are available in solo, family, or party sizes, as well as some of their pastas, breakfast meals, pastries, cookies, breads, and pies.

Frozen, ready-to-eat entrées can also be ordered, such as:

Beef Caldereta (P425)

Roast Beef (P505)

Embotido (P295)

Baked Macaroni (P245)

Lasagna (P300)

Molo Soup (P150)

Seafood Chowder (P150)

The frozen, ready-to-cook menu includes:

Barbecued Spare Ribs (P320)

Chicken Tocino (P285)

Pork Tocino (P320)

Mom’s Garlic Longganisa (P325)

Shanghai Rolls (P265)

Siomai (P210)

Rellenong Bangus (P430)

– Rappler.com