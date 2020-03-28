Chowking selling ready-to-cook food until supplies last
MANILA, Philippines – Fastfood chain Chowking now offers ready-to-cook food items in select Chowking branches beginning Thursday, March 26, until supplies last.
For a limited time only, Chowking’s frozen items will be sold in packs for take-out and drive-thru transactions.
Here's what's on the menu:
Frozen meats
- Marinated chicken (8 pcs) - P231
- Marined pork sliced (750g) - P231
- Salt and pepper pork (530g) - P176
- Pork tocino (500g) - P122
- Chinese longganisa (28 pcs) - P423
- Beef tapa strips (1kg) - P504
- Beef cubes (1.2kg) - P535
Frozen seafood
- Fish fillet (500g) - P288
- Shrimp (500g) - P315
Frozen halo-halo toppings
- Sweet ube paste (400g) - P65
- Langka in syrup (800g) - P102
- Bean mix topping (800g) - P86
- Macapuno (500g) - P134
- Ube ice cream (3.8L) - P320
- Macapuno ice cream (3.8L) - P320
Frozen siopao (6 pcs)
- Asado siopao pork - regular: P109, large: P175
- Bola-bola siopao - regular: P132, large: P210
- Choco Pao - P90
Frozen siomai
- Pork siomai (34 pcs) - P172
- Pork lumpia shanghai (40 pcs) - P210
- Pork dumpling (28 pcs) - P152
- Chicken ball (30 pcs) - P117
- Pork wonton ball (45 pcs) - P134
- Buchi lotus (24 pcs) - P117
None of the items are for reselling. Weight portions may vary. Only cash payments are accepted in the meantime.
Before ordering, it is advised to check the availability of items per branch first via Chowking's operational store list. – Rappler.com