MANILA, Philippines – Fastfood chain Chowking now offers ready-to-cook food items in select Chowking branches beginning Thursday, March 26, until supplies last.

For a limited time only, Chowking’s frozen items will be sold in packs for take-out and drive-thru transactions.

Here's what's on the menu:

Frozen meats

Marinated chicken (8 pcs) - P231

Marined pork sliced (750g) - P231

Salt and pepper pork (530g) - P176

Pork tocino (500g) - P122

Chinese longganisa (28 pcs) - P423

Beef tapa strips (1kg) - P504

Beef cubes (1.2kg) - P535

Frozen seafood

Fish fillet (500g) - P288

Shrimp (500g) - P315

Frozen halo-halo toppings

Sweet ube paste (400g) - P65

Langka in syrup (800g) - P102

Bean mix topping (800g) - P86

Macapuno (500g) - P134

Ube ice cream (3.8L) - P320

Macapuno ice cream (3.8L) - P320

Frozen siopao (6 pcs)

Asado siopao pork - regular: P109, large: P175

Bola-bola siopao - regular: P132, large: P210

Choco Pao - P90

Frozen siomai

Pork siomai (34 pcs) - P172

Pork lumpia shanghai (40 pcs) - P210

Pork dumpling (28 pcs) - P152

Chicken ball (30 pcs) - P117

Pork wonton ball (45 pcs) - P134

Buchi lotus (24 pcs) - P117

None of the items are for reselling. Weight portions may vary. Only cash payments are accepted in the meantime.

Before ordering, it is advised to check the availability of items per branch first via Chowking's operational store list. – Rappler.com