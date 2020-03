MANILA, Philippines – A few Moment Group restaurants are still operational for pick-up and delivery transactions via GrabFood and Foodpanda as of Sunday, March 29.

The Manam, 8Cuts, and Ooma branches will also be selling select Mo' cookies flavors.

Here's the list of available Moment Group restaurants, as well as their delivery hours:

Manam Megamall (10 am - 5:30 pm)⁣

Manam SM Fairview (10 am - 5:30 pm)⁣

Manam Molito (10:30 am - 6:30 pm) ⁣⁣⁣

Manam Netpark (10 am - 5:30 pm)⁣

Manam Greenbelt (10 am - 5:30 pm)⁣

Manam Trinoma (10 am - 5:30 pm)⁣

8Cuts Rockwell (11 am - 6 pm)

8Cuts Serendra (10 am - 5:30 pm)

8Cuts ATC (10 am - 5:30 pm)⁣

Ooma BGC (11 am - 5:30 pm)

Ooma Rockwell ⁣(11 am - 5:30 pm)

Ooma Molito (10:30 am - 6:30 pm)

Din Tai Fung Rockwell (10:30 am - 5:30 pm)

Din Tai Fung BGC (10:30 am - 5:30 pm)⁣

Din Tai Fung Greenbelt (10:30 am - 5:30 pm)

Din Tai Fung Megamall (10:30 am - 5:30 pm)⠀

The Moment Group is also offering ready-to-eat, heat, and cooked food items from Manam and 8Cuts. You can take home frozen house crispy sisig, sinigang na short rib and watermelon, house-made tapa, lechon kawali, and house blend burger patties.

For orders, you can contact Mess Hall through their delivery hotlines and arrange a pick-up via Grab Express or Lalamove. You can also opt to pick it up yourself.

Contactless payment via online bank trasfer or GCash is recommended. – Rappler.com