MANILA, Philippines – Local french fries brand Potato Corner now offers delivery services via LalaFood from select stores, as long as you're within their delivery radius.

Here are the Potato Corner stores open for delivery as of Saturday, March 28:

296 Santolan Road West Crame

Avida Tower Makati

East Ave Medical Center

Hermosa Tondo, Manila

Pioneer Center

Puregold Q! Central E. Rodriguez

Puregold Naga RD

Robinsons Merville

Stella Maris

Wilcon Center Visayas Avenue

Don't forget to practice no-contact delivery and to tip your delivery riders!

Several other Potato Corner stores around Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao are still operational for take-out transcations as of Friday, March 27 at different hours.

"Rest assured that all stores follow strict measures on food safety," a Facebook post on Potato Corner's Facebook page said. – Rappler.com