MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fastfood restaurant chain Mang Inasal is offering a menu of ready-to-cook, frozen goods to customers via take-out in select branches nationwide. These items will be available for a limited time only.

Here are Mang Inasal's ready-to-cook items, which come in packs and may vary in weight:

Paa/leg (5 pcs) - P287

Spicy paa (5 pcs) - P288

Pecho/breast (5 pcs) - P329

Sulit-chicken (10 pcs) - P365

Bangus sisig (10 servings) - P483

Pork BBQ (10 sticks) - P224

Re-selling is not allowed. Only cash payments are accepted.

It is also advised to call your preferred branch first before ordering to check if your chosen items are available, via Mang Inasal's store list.

As of Tuesday, March 31, Mang Inasal has reopened some of its Luzon branches for take-out and delivery, with “enforced necessary measures” for safety.

The list of Mang Inasal stores operational for take-out or delivery services are posted on their Facebook page, along with each store's hotline numbers.

The list also includes available branches in the Visayas and Mindanao. – Rappler.com