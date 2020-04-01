MANILA, Philippines – Uncle Moe's Shawarma Hub reopened select stores for pick-up and delivery orders on Sunday, March 29, two weeks after they shut down on Tuesday, March 17.

Uncle Moe's branches in City Golf, Kapitolyo, McKinley, BF Homes, Poblacion, Scout Rallos, and Holy Spirit QC are open from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

Their Vista Place Taguig branch is open from 10 am to 6:30 pm, while their Malingap QC branch is open from 11 am to 8:30 pm.

All are open every day except for their branches in BF Homes, Scout Rallos, and Holy Spirit, which are closed on Mondays, and their Malingap branch, which is closed on Tuesdays.

For pick-up orders, customers are advised to call their preferred branch's hotline beforehand.

Deliveries can be made via Uncle Moe's partner food couriers, GrabFood, Foodpanda and LalaFood, as long as you're within their delivery radius. – Rappler.com