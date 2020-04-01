MANILA, Philippines – Ramen house Mendokoro Ramenba has reopened its doors (ish) starting Wednesday, April 1, and is now selling a take home ramen kit for customers itching for a ramen fix.

Mendokoro's take home ramen kit includes their signature broth in a frozen pack, handcrafted ramen noodles, chashu (roasted pork belly) and condiments – all you need to do is put it together at home.

You can choose from 4 of Mendokoro's classics: the Shio (P400) with a savory salt-based tare, the soy sauce-based Shoyu (P430), the Super Chashu (P560) with 150 grams of slow-cooked chashu and chopped chilies on the side, and the TanTanMen (P450), a sesame paste base with ground pork, cooked in chilis and chili oil.

Some of Mendokoro's side dishes are also for sale:

Frozen gyoza (12 pcs) - P500

Chicken karaage (5 pcs) - P280

Chahan fried rice - P300

Extra chashu (3 pcs) - P220

Orders must be placed a day in advance, with a strict 3 pm cut-off enforced for pick-up and deliveries the following day. No specific delivery time is guaranteed, but Mendokoro said that orders will arrive before 5 pm the next day.

You can place your orders via Mendokoro's hotline numbers stated on their Facebook page.

Once your orders are ready for pick-up, you can head to Mendokoro Ramenba’s Makati branch in V Corporate Center, Salcedo Village, Makati City.

For delivery orders, a minimum spend of P500 around the Makati area is required. For those around Mandaluyong, San Juan, Manila, Pasay, Pasig, and Taguig, a minimum spend of P1000 is needed, while an additional 5% will be incurred for the delivery fee.

Cash and credit card payments are accepted for pick-up orders. For deliveries, only cash will be accepted. – Rappler.com