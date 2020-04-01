MANILA, Philippines – After shutting down all operations on Thursday, March 26, restaurant group Max’s Group reopened their kitchens on Tuesday, March 28 for their Pledge a Plate program.

The company behind restaurant chains Max’s, Yellow Cab, Pancake House, Krispy Kreme, Dencio's, and Jamba Juice are giving the public the chance to pledge P90 meals to health workers in various Philippine hospitals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together. Max's will take care of producing and delivering the meals.

Here are the hospitals currently affliated with Max's Pledge a Plate program:

• Cardinal Santos Medical Center

• San Juan Medical Center

• UERM Memorial Hospital

• Manila Doctors Hospital

• Philippine Orthopedic Center

• St. Luke`s Medical Center BGC

• St. Luke`s Medical Center QC

• East Avenue Medical Center

• Asian Hospital and Medical Center

• Research Institute for Tropical Medicine

• Chinese General Hospital

• Makati Medical Center

• The Medical City Ortigas

• Philippine General Hospital

• Las Pinas General Hospital

• Lifeline Medical Inc.

One meal donation will feed one frontliner. Through the Max's Group website, you can add as many meals as you'd like to your cart. Payment can be done online via credit or debit card.

Your donations will be able to produce any of the following meals:

• Chicken Barbecue with Rice

• Chicken Burger with Rice

• Chicken Fillet with Rice

• Chicken Lumpiang Shanghai with Rice

• Chicken Inasal with Rice

• Beef Caldereta with Rice

• Beef Tapa with Rice

• Roast Beef with Rice

• Kare-Kare with Rice

• Lechon Kawali with Rice

• Lechon Sisig with Rice

• Liempo with Rice

• Lumpiang Shanghai with Rice

• Adobo Sulipan with Rice

• Arroz ala Cubana with Rice

• Pork Vienna with Rice

• Fish Rolls with Rice

As of Wednesday, April 1, a total of 23,897 meals have already been pledged.

Max's is currently working to grow their list of affliated hospitals, so if you'd like to nominate a hospital of your choice, you can do so through the Pledge a Plate hospital nomination form. – Rappler.com