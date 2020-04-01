MANILA, Philippines - On March 25, a week into Metro Manila's enhanced community quarantine, 7-Eleven and Filipino restaurant Manam surprised everyone with ready-to-eat microwavable versions of Manam's signature sisig and beef kare-kare

With cabin fever starting to set in and with the realization that it would take some time before many Filipinos in the metro would get to dine again at the popular restaurant, as expected, social media went berserk.

But is this just a case of "loving something more when they went away" or do the latest batch of 7-Eleven's "Chef Creations" stack up to the real thing and actually deserve the hype? We find out. – Rappler.com