MANILA, Philippines – Amber Golden Chain of Restaurants is selling ready-to-cook food items beginning Monday, March 27, until supplies last.

Items for sale include 1 kilogram of Amber's marinated pork BBQ for P350, and 20 pieces of lumpia shanghai for P180.

You can inquire about item availability first via Amber's Metro Manila, Cavite, and Laguna branch hotlines stated on their Facebook page.

Amber is also still operational for delivery orders within select areas of Metro Manila, Cavite and Laguna (hello spaghetti and pichi-pichi)! Ordering hours are from 10 am to 6 pm, while delivery time ranges from 11 am to 6 pm.

Individual hotlines of their Caloocan, Makati, Las Pinas, Muntinlupa, Marikina, Dasmarinas, and Binan branches have been opened temporarily due to demand, but are still subject to day-to-day availability.

Amber advised customers that due to their limited number of store crew and delivery riders, delays in delivery may occur. – Rappler.com