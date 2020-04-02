Recovery Food reopens for delivery, sells ready-to-cook breakfast meats
MANILA, Philippines – Casual dining restaurant chain Recovery Food is back in business and is open for delivery, pick-up, and take-out orders starting Wednesday, April 1, almost two weeks after closing down on Friday, March 17.
Recovery Food's 3 branches in BGC Stopover, BGC Crossroads, and Molito Alabang are open from 10 am to 7 pm, and can be contacted via their hotlines.
The restaurant, known for their silog rice bowls, are also selling their breakfast meats, ready-to-cook style:
- Tapa De Morning (P215)
- Barcia strips (P525)
- Tocino (P205)
- Doc sisig (P195)
- Amadobo (P247)
- Happy chicken (P205)
- Happy beef (P245)
Just call your preferred branch to place your orders before having them picked up or delivered. – Rappler.com