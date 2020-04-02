MANILA, Philippines – Casual dining restaurant chain Recovery Food is back in business and is open for delivery, pick-up, and take-out orders starting Wednesday, April 1, almost two weeks after closing down on Friday, March 17.

Recovery Food's 3 branches in BGC Stopover, BGC Crossroads, and Molito Alabang are open from 10 am to 7 pm, and can be contacted via their hotlines.

The restaurant, known for their silog rice bowls, are also selling their breakfast meats, ready-to-cook style:

Tapa De Morning (P215)

Barcia strips (P525)

Tocino (P205)

Doc sisig (P195)

Amadobo (P247)

Happy chicken (P205)

Happy beef (P245)

Just call your preferred branch to place your orders before having them picked up or delivered. – Rappler.com