Soy Yummy now delivers taho, soy milk, tofu sisig
MANILA, Philippines – Local soy product brand Soy Yummy is now open for direct delivery orders starting Monday, March 23 within Metro Manila, from Mondays to Fridays.
Customers can place their orders via Soy Yummy's online order form. The cut-off time for next-day delivery is at 3 pm.
Here's what's on their delivery menu:
- Bottled soy milk bundle of 4 (500ml) - P200
- Flavors: Original, melon, chocolate
- Large chilled taho bundle of 4 - P200
- Family taho (hot/chilled) - P350
- Strawberry taho bundle of 3 (chilled) - P180
- Mango taho bundle of 3 (chilled) - P180
- Tofu sisig pack - P150
- Tofu bites pack - P150
- Soy refresher bundle of 2 - P210 (the soy refreshers are only available for Quezon City deliveries)
- Flavor: Milk tea, wintermelon, matcha, honey, chocolate, taro
- Silken or firm tofu bundle of 5 - P300
- Premium tokwa (pack of 7) - P120
- Big tokwa (pack of 4) - P80
- Regular tokwa (pack of 10) - P100
- Mini tokwa (pack of 10) - P80
According to Soy Yummy's Facebook page, their delivery fee ranges from P50 to P450, depending on how far your location is from their commissary in San Antonio, Quezon City. Pick-up transactions from there are also allowed via Lalamove, GrabExpress, or Angkas.
Cashless, online payments are encouraged.
Soy Yummy's soy milk bottles can be kept chilled for 10 days in the refrigerator. Their chilled taho can be consumed within two days if stored in the fridge. – Rappler.com