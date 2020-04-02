MANILA, Philippines – Local soy product brand Soy Yummy is now open for direct delivery orders starting Monday, March 23 within Metro Manila, from Mondays to Fridays.

Customers can place their orders via Soy Yummy's online order form. The cut-off time for next-day delivery is at 3 pm.

Here's what's on their delivery menu:

Bottled soy milk bundle of 4 (500ml) - P200

Flavors: Original, melon, chocolate

Large chilled taho bundle of 4 - P200

Family taho (hot/chilled) - P350

Strawberry taho bundle of 3 (chilled) - P180

Mango taho bundle of 3 (chilled) - P180

Tofu sisig pack - P150

Tofu bites pack - P150

Soy refresher bundle of 2 - P210 (the soy refreshers are only available for Quezon City deliveries)

Flavor: Milk tea, wintermelon, matcha, honey, chocolate, taro

Silken or firm tofu bundle of 5 - P300

Premium tokwa (pack of 7) - P120

Big tokwa (pack of 4) - P80

Regular tokwa (pack of 10) - P100

Mini tokwa (pack of 10) - P80

According to Soy Yummy's Facebook page, their delivery fee ranges from P50 to P450, depending on how far your location is from their commissary in San Antonio, Quezon City. Pick-up transactions from there are also allowed via Lalamove, GrabExpress, or Angkas.

Cashless, online payments are encouraged.

Soy Yummy's soy milk bottles can be kept chilled for 10 days in the refrigerator. Their chilled taho can be consumed within two days if stored in the fridge. – Rappler.com