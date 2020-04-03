MANILA, Philippines – Korean fast food chain Bonchon is now offering ready-to-cook food items available for take-out in select branches starting Friday, April 3, until supplies last.

Here’s what's on Bonchon's ready-to-cook menu:

Chicken marinated with no glaze (12 pcs) - P250

Chicken chops with no glaze (10 pcs) - P140

Chicken tenderloin (1,000g) - P290

Chicken mandu dumpling (20 pcs) - P290

Premium chicken hotdog (14 pcs) - P190

Fish fillet (6 pcs) - P60

Fish poppers (250g) - P55

Pesto sauce (300g) - P160

Calamari (60g, 100g) - P30, P50

Ground beef bulgogi (300g) - P75

Beef bulgogi (100g) - P35

Beef stew (1,260g) - P305

Spicy beef stew (P1,260g) - P330

Pork samgyeopsal (120g) - P40

Mango crepe (6 pcs) - P125

Apple crepe (6 pcs) - P125

You can pick-up your orders at any of the following Bonchon branches:

Araneta Shopwise

Waltermart Munoz

Eastwood

Silver City 1

Prima 3 Caruncho

Ayala Marikina

Porta Vaga

Legarda

McKinley

Waltermart Makati

Cash N' Carry

Philplans

Valero One Center

Scape Macapagal

La Fuerza Las Pinas

Bonchon commissary at 16 Calle Obrero, Bagumbayan, Quezon City

– Rappler.com