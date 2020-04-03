1
Bonchon now sells ready-to-cook food for a limited time only
MANILA, Philippines – Korean fast food chain Bonchon is now offering ready-to-cook food items available for take-out in select branches starting Friday, April 3, until supplies last.
Here’s what's on Bonchon's ready-to-cook menu:
- Chicken marinated with no glaze (12 pcs) - P250
- Chicken chops with no glaze (10 pcs) - P140
- Chicken tenderloin (1,000g) - P290
- Chicken mandu dumpling (20 pcs) - P290
- Premium chicken hotdog (14 pcs) - P190
- Fish fillet (6 pcs) - P60
- Fish poppers (250g) - P55
- Pesto sauce (300g) - P160
- Calamari (60g, 100g) - P30, P50
- Ground beef bulgogi (300g) - P75
- Beef bulgogi (100g) - P35
- Beef stew (1,260g) - P305
- Spicy beef stew (P1,260g) - P330
- Pork samgyeopsal (120g) - P40
- Mango crepe (6 pcs) - P125
- Apple crepe (6 pcs) - P125
You can pick-up your orders at any of the following Bonchon branches:
- Araneta Shopwise
- Waltermart Munoz
- Eastwood
- Silver City 1
- Prima 3 Caruncho
- Ayala Marikina
- Porta Vaga
- Legarda
- McKinley
- Waltermart Makati
- Cash N' Carry
- Philplans
- Valero One Center
- Scape Macapagal
- La Fuerza Las Pinas
- Bonchon commissary at 16 Calle Obrero, Bagumbayan, Quezon City
– Rappler.com