MANILA, Philippines – Philippine candy franchise Candy Corner is still open for delivery orders via their online store, which customers can access via their website.

Their collection of imported and local sweets available include chocolates, gummies, hard candy, sour belts, sour candies, bubblegum, twizzlers, jelly beans, toys, lollipops and chewy candies – all of which you can add to your cart via their online shop.

Regular shipping fee within Metro Manila costs P115, with delays in deliveries advised by Candy Corner due to their skeleton delivery fleet. Payment can be made via PayPal, direct bank transfer, or cash on delivery.

For same-day deliveries, only PayPal payments are accepted. A Candy Corner representative will contact you regarding your shipment fee, depending on your delivery area. It will be done via GrabExpress or Lalamove. – Rappler.com