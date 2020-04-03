Macao Imperial Tea reopens select stores for takeout, delivery
MANILA, Philippines – Milk tea chain Macao Imperial Tea has reopened several branches nationwide for takeout and delivery orders starting Thursday, April 2, more than a week after closing down on March 20.
As of Friday, April 3, here is the list of operational Macao Imperial Tea branches, including their delivery hours:
- 107 Co-Working (9 am-6 pm)
- A Place Macapagal (11 am-8 pm)
- Anonas (10 am-5 pm)
- Banawe (9 am-6pm)
- Banawe Fe del Mundo (8 am-9 pm)
- Bluewave Marikina (10 am-7 pm)
- Circuit Makati (9 am-5 pm)
- Don Antonio (11 am-6 pm)
- Dusit D2 (8 am-6 pm)
- Eton Centris (10 am-7 pm)
- Fisher Mall Quezon City (9 am-6 pm)
- ITC Panay (10 am-7 pm )
- Metro Pointe Center (11 am-6 pm)
- Mezza II (10 am-5 pm)
- Robinsons Exxa Tower, Bridgetown (10 am-5:30 pm)
- Shoe Avenue Marikina (10 am-6 pm)
- Tomas Morato (10 am-6 pm)
- SM Cherry Antipolo (9 am-7 pm)
- SM City Masinag (10 am-7 pm)
- Fisher Mall Malabon (9 am-5 pm)
Macao's SM City Puerto Princesa, SM City Cabanatuan, and SM CDO Uptown branches are open as well.
Starting Saturday, April 4, the following branches will also be reopening:
- Ayala Malls The 30th (9 am-6 pm)
- Caloocan City Complex (10 am-6 pm)
- Examiner (10 am-5:30 pm)
- NLEX Drive & Dine (10 am-6 pm)
- P. Tuazon Cubao (10 am-6 pm)
- Tutuban Fiesta Market (10 am-6 pm)
Macao's SM City Baguio, Clean Fuel, La Union, Lazatin, Pampanga, and SM City Urdaneta Central branches are set for an April 4 reopening.
Deliveries are made via Foodpanda and Lalafood only.
Macao Imperial Tea has also implemented safety guidelines for both their staff and takeout customers.
These include a "no mask no entry" rule, one-meter queue marks, no hand contact policy, contactless delivery, temperature checks, and regular disinfection. – Rappler.com