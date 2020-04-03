MANILA, Philippines – Milk tea chain Macao Imperial Tea has reopened several branches nationwide for takeout and delivery orders starting Thursday, April 2, more than a week after closing down on March 20.

As of Friday, April 3, here is the list of operational Macao Imperial Tea branches, including their delivery hours:

107 Co-Working (9 am-6 pm)

A Place Macapagal (11 am-8 pm)

Anonas (10 am-5 pm)

Banawe (9 am-6pm)

Banawe Fe del Mundo (8 am-9 pm)

Bluewave Marikina (10 am-7 pm)

Circuit Makati (9 am-5 pm)

Don Antonio (11 am-6 pm)

Dusit D2 (8 am-6 pm)

Eton Centris (10 am-7 pm)

Fisher Mall Quezon City (9 am-6 pm)

ITC Panay (10 am-7 pm )

Metro Pointe Center (11 am-6 pm)

Mezza II (10 am-5 pm)

Robinsons Exxa Tower, Bridgetown (10 am-5:30 pm)

Shoe Avenue Marikina (10 am-6 pm)

Tomas Morato (10 am-6 pm)

SM Cherry Antipolo (9 am-7 pm)

SM City Masinag (10 am-7 pm)

Fisher Mall Malabon (9 am-5 pm)

Macao's SM City Puerto Princesa, SM City Cabanatuan, and SM CDO Uptown branches are open as well.

Starting Saturday, April 4, the following branches will also be reopening:

Ayala Malls The 30th (9 am-6 pm)

Caloocan City Complex (10 am-6 pm)

Examiner (10 am-5:30 pm)

NLEX Drive & Dine (10 am-6 pm)

P. Tuazon Cubao (10 am-6 pm)

Tutuban Fiesta Market (10 am-6 pm)

Macao's SM City Baguio, Clean Fuel, La Union, Lazatin, Pampanga, and SM City Urdaneta Central branches are set for an April 4 reopening.

Deliveries are made via Foodpanda and Lalafood only.

Macao Imperial Tea has also implemented safety guidelines for both their staff and takeout customers.

These include a "no mask no entry" rule, one-meter queue marks, no hand contact policy, contactless delivery, temperature checks, and regular disinfection. – Rappler.com