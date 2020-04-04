MANILA, Philippines – Freshly-baked pretzel chain Auntie Anne’s has reopened some of its stores for takeout and delivery orders through GrabFood and Foodpanda.

As of Saturday, April 3, these are the Auntie Anne's branches open for business, as well as their operating hours:

Unimart Capitol Commons (9:30 am-6 pm)

SM Pasig (9 am-6 pm)

Cash and Carry (8:30 am-5:30 pm)

SM Fairview (9 am-5 pm)

Science Hub (9 am-5 pm)

SM Bicutan (9 am-5pm)

SM Marikina (9 am-6pm)

Each branch is open every day, except for Science Hub, which is only open from Mondays to Fridays.

Because of the enhanced community quarantine, Auntie Anne's closed down all its Metro Manila branches starting Friday, March 17. It began reopening certain branches starting Monday, March 27, starting with its Unimart and Cash and Carry locations. – Rappler.com