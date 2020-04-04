MANILA, Philippines – Life outside may have stopped in the meantime, but that doesn't mean your cravings have – especially when it comes to the comfort of a freshly-baked, good pizza enjoyed at home.

Luckily, a few pizza chains and restaurants have reopened shop since the enhanced community quarantine was declared, each one available for take-out and delivery orders.

Here's a list of establishments you can get your pizza fix from, as of Saturday, April 4.

Shakey's Pizza

Shakey's is back in business, reopening select stores around Metro Manila and provincial Luzon – including branches in Las Pinas, Makati, Mandaluyong, Manila, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Pasay, Pasig, Quezon City and the Taguig area.

Delivery hours are from 11 am to 6 pm daily. Orders can be placed via their hotline numbers and Facebook Messenger. Some stores are open until 7 pm, but only for take-out transactions. For an updated list of operational Shakey's branches and their numbers, you can check out their website.

Angel's Pizza

Local pizza chain Angel's is still open for delivery and take-out orders around Metro Manila and Antipolo.

Orders can be made via their hotline, store direct lines, on their official website, or via GrabFood and LalaFood.

Pizza Hut

For your cheesy stuffed crust needs, Pizza Hut has reopened select Metro Manila and North Luzon branches for take-out and delivery orders via their hotline number, GrabFood, and Foodpanda (online ordering has been suspended in the meantime).

Due to the volume of orders, Pizza Hut has advised customers about possible delays in their delivery time.

Greenwich

Select Metro Manila and Luzon branches of Greenwich Pizza are available for delivery from 10 am to 5 pm every day.

Customers can order through the Greenwich website, hotline number, and GrabFood and Foodpanda. Greenwich also advised customers to order two hours in advance, due to their limited crew.

Papa John's Pizza

Papa John is here to stay – for take-out and delivery orders, that is.

Select Papa John's branches are open from 10 am to 6 pm daily. Orders can be placed via their hotline.

Domino's Pizza

Several Domino's Pizza branches across Luzon are back in business for take-out and delivery orders.

Due to the high volume of orders, Domino's advised customers to contact their preferred Domino's branch directly via their hotline number, which can be accessed on their website. Orders are still subject to availability, and delays in delivery may occur.

S&R New York Style Pizza

For S&R's distinctly huge, New York-style pizza slices (plus their hotdogs, burgers, churros, and more), customers can call the fastfood chain's hotline numbers stated on their Facebook page.

In a March 24 Facebook post, S&R asked customers for their patience as they continue to accomodate a high volume of calls.

California Pizza Kitchen

American pizza franchise California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is available for delivery orders via GrabFood.

Delivery areas will depend on GrabFood's delivery radius.

Mama Lou's Italian Kitchen

Italian restaurant Mama Lou's 5 branches – BF International, Ayala Malls The 30th, UP Town Center, Evia Lifestyle, and Solenad 2 Nuvali – have reopened for pizza deliveries (among other Italian faves).



Delivery time is from 11 am to 6 pm, with the BF branch open until 8:30 pm. If your area can't be covered by Mama Lou's rider, you can opt to book through Lalamove or GrabExpress. – Rappler.com