MANILA, Philippines – Italian restaurant Cibo has reopened select branches for food deliveries starting Tuesday, March 28, more than a week after it closed shop on Friday, March 17.

Customers can order from a limited selection of Cibo dishes and beverages via Cibo's direct delivery system from 11 am to 6 pm daily. GrabFood deliveries are also available from 11 am to 5 pm.

As of Thursday, April 2, two Cibo branches are open: Cibo Gateway, which can service Pasig, Quezon City, and San Juan, and Cibo SM Aura, which can deliver to the Makati, Taguig, and Mandaluyong areas.

Cibo shared their latest delivery menu on Facebook, as well as their hotline numbers.

Payment can be made via cash on delivery, credit card, or BDO fund transfer. – Rappler.com